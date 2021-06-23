An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 45-year-old Sterling man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Allen Dewayne Pankratz for a count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than three years in prison.
Pankratz is accused of forcing the 16-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him in October 2020, according to the charge.
Pankratz’s cash warrant bond was set at $50,000.