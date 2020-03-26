Steps to protect, be informed about COVID-19 pandemic
Here are steps you can take to protect your health and the health of those around you in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Wash your hands with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Practice social distancing.
• Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
If you have general questions about coronavirus call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at 1-877-215-8336.
If you have minor symptoms call your primary care provider. (If you do not have a primary care provider you can call the CCMH referral line at 510-7030.)
If you are experiencing shortness of breath, respiratory conditions or fever call the Emergency Department ahead of time to let them know you are on your way.
For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), visit the following sites:
www.ccmhhealth.com; www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov; or www.cdc.gov.
— Information provided by the Comanche County Health Department and Comanche County Memorial Hospital.