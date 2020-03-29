Steps if you believe you have Coronavirus
If Oklahomans believe they may have contracted COVID-19, they should stay home and follow these steps:
•Call your doctor: Before seeking care, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;
•Seek medical attention: Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing);
•Wear a face mask when sick: Put on a face mask before you enter the facility if available. These steps will help the healthcare provider’s office to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed; and
•Alert health department: Ask your healthcare provider to call the local or state health department. Persons who are placed under active monitoring or facilitated self-monitoring should follow instructions provided by their local health department or occupational health professionals, as appropriate.
— Information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.