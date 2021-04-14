Two separate Monday wrecks in Stephens County sent drivers to the hospital in fair condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Responders were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. to Oklahoma 29, about 13 miles east of Bray, on report of a single-vehicle wreck.
Cary D. Darr, 49, of Rush Springs, was driving a Chevrolet Spark when she dropped her medication inside the car and unbuckled her seatbelt to reach down to grab it, according to Trooper Mason Lang. Darr told the trooper she felt herself driving off the roadway to the left and then hit a fence before rolling a ½-time.
Darr was admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital in fair condition with arm injuries.
Responders were called Monday night to an ATV wreck 5 miles east of Duncan. Dylan Carpenter, 26, of Duncan, was driving a Yamaha Grizzly ATV northbound in a ditch parallel with Clear Creek Road shortly after 7 p.m. when he attempted to climb a steep embankment and the ATV overturned, Trooper Zachary Wright reported.
Carpenter, who was not wearing a helmet, was admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital in fair condition with head injuries, the report states.
Wright listed unsafe operation as the wreck’s cause.