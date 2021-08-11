DUNCAN — A Grove woman is in the hospital in serious condition following a Monday evening wreck in western Stephens County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Emma Ingle, 72, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries.
Ingle was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Oklahoma 7 when she went off the roadway to the left, over corrected to the right before going off the roadway and rolling her SUV an unknown number of times, Trooper Ben Smith reported. The SUV came to rest near 6-Mile Road, 6 miles west of Duncan.
The driver was wearing her seat belt at the time of the wreck.
The roadway was closed for about 5 minutes while Ingle was loaded onto the Survival Flight helicopter.
Smith reported the woman’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.