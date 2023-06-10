BRAY-DOYLE — A wreck Thursday morning 13 miles east of Bray left a Yukon man in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital after he was pinned inside his vehicle.
Christopher M. Davis, 29, was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition with leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Davis was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oklahoma 76 shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday when he failed to stop at the stop sign with the intersection of Oklahoma 29, Trooper Darin Carman reported. He pulled in front of a westbound Dodge 3500 driven by Richard C. Lehew, striking the Dodge.
Pinned inside his pickup for about 20 minutes, Davis was freed by Doyle volunteer firefighters using the Hurst tool.
Lehew, 50, of Elmore city, was treated and released at Duncan Regional Hospital, the report states.
Carman reported that either driver wearing seatbelts remains under investigation. He cited failure to stop at the stop sign as the collision’s cause and Davis’ condition at the time of the wreck as under investigation.
