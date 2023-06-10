Lights
BRAY-DOYLE — A wreck Thursday morning 13 miles east of Bray left a Yukon man in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital after he was pinned inside his vehicle.

Christopher M. Davis, 29, was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition with leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.