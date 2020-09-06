BRAY — A Stephens County collision Thursday morning investigators blamed on failure to stop at a stop sign sent one woman to an Oklahoma City hospital.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Wendy D. Finch, 37, of Duncan, was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
Finch was driving a Hyundai Elantra westbound on Parker Road shortly after 8:45 a.m. when a Mercedes Benz driven by Tari M. Hicks was traveling southbound on Duncan Lake Road. The Elantra failed to yield at a sign and when the Mercedes braked right, they collided and the Hyundai rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the southbound lane of Duncan Lake Road about a ½-mile east of Bray, according to Trooper Darin Carman’s report.
Hicks, 47, of Duncan, refused treatment with leg injuries at the scene. Her passenger, Kaetlyn M. Hicks, 25, of Duncan, was not injured.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts, the report states.
Carman reported failure to yield from the stop sign was the cause of the collision.