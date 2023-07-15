DUNCAN — A Comanche woman has been transported to prison to serve 10 years behind bars for permitting abuse of her young son.

On Friday, records indicate, Destini Hope Orebaugh, 28, was delivered to Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud. She pleaded guilty to a felony count of permitting child abuse and received a 20-year sentence with 10 years suspended and 10 to serve. She received credit for 228 days in the county jail since being charged in November 2022.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you