OKLAHOMA CITY – A Stephens County woman pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a count of child abuse in Indian Country, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Caitlyn Cheyenne Downs, 24, entered her plea of guilty to the single-count Superseding Information in the Western District Court of Oklahoma before U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot.
At the hearing, Downs admitted that she was responsible for the health, safety, and welfare of the minor children and failed to protect them from harm to their health and safety, Troester stated in a press release.
A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Downs on Dec. 7, 2022, charging her with murder in the second degree and two counts of child abuse. The indictment alleges that between May 11, 2022, and Sept. 20, 2022, Downs willfully failed to protect two minor children from harm or threatened harm and that Downs was responsible for the health, safety, and welfare of the children. The harm resulted in the death of one of the children, according to a press release.
Troester stated that on Aug. 29, Downs was charged by a one-count Superseding Information with child abuse.
This case is in federal court because Downs is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the alleged crime occurred within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation.
At sentencing, Downs faces up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
As part of a plea agreement, the government has agreed to dismiss the indictment at sentencing, based on her guilty plea to the Superseding Information, according to Troester. Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.
