OKLAHOMA CITY – A Stephens County woman pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a count of child abuse in Indian Country, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

Caitlyn Cheyenne Downs, 24, entered her plea of guilty to the single-count Superseding Information in the Western District Court of Oklahoma before U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

