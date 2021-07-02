DUNCAN — On Monday, a Stephens County judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced a man to serve life in prison without parole for the 2016 killing of his wife.
District Judge Ken Graham ordered Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia, 30, of Mexico, to serve the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty by a Stephens County jury on May 7 of first-degree murder.
It took a Stephens County jury less than an hour to decide Sanchez-Garcia was guilty of the November 2016 killing of his estranged wife, Linda Salazar. Sanchez-Garcia previously lived in Marlow but fled the country after slicing Salazar’s throat, killing her. An arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez-Garcia after her body was found at their Marlow home.
While in a Mexican prison and fighting extradition, Sanchez-Garcia finally lost his appeals and was turned over to United States authorities. He was returned to Stephens County in January 2020.
Sanchez-Garcia testified, through a translator, the incident began with a fight with Salazar after she told him he couldn’t see his child. He said the argument escalated until he slit her throat.
An intent to appeal the decision was entered into the court record on Tuesday.