Representatives from the Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will meet with Stephen’s County deputy sheriff and retired Army Sgt. Robbie Blackford on Friday to honor the formal recognition of Stephens County as a Purple Heart County.
The meeting will take place at the Stephens County Courthouse in Duncan with members of the Board of County Commissioners from Stephens County, who made the proclamation in November 2020.
Blackford was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded in action in Iraq in 2007. Blackford, alongside Mount Scott Chapter 602, pushed for the proclamation.
The proclamation will establish seven roadsigns at the main entrances to Stephens County declaring it a Purple Heart County.
“I am just a mentor who assisted Mr. Blackford in a very modest way and welcomed him into our Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart,” said Bruce Dwyer, adjutant for the chapter. “He wanted to formally make his county a Purple Heart County to honor and show respect for those men and women who were wounded and/or died for America.”