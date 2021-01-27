DUNCAN — A trio of Stephens County teens are accused of shooting into a Duncan home with an arsenal of stolen guns while a fourth teen videotaped it.
Now, three of the teens are being tried as youthful offenders. This allows the court to try them as an adult due to the nature of the crime. The fourth teen is being charged as an adult.
Isiah Gray Cauich, 15, of Marlow; Bryson Michael Herrin, 15, of Duncan; and Joe Hunter Nunley, age not available, of Marlow; made initial appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court where they were charged as youthful offenders for their alleged roles in the Jan. 17 shooting into the Duncan home.
Cauich was charged with shooting with felony counts of intent to kill and larceny of an automobile; Herrin with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication; and Nunley with shooting with intent to kill, larceny of an automobile and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate.
Due to the violent nature of the charges, the teens are being charged as adults. The shooting with intent to kill charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Austin Monrow Mathis, 18, also was charged with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill.
Duncan police responded to the Jan. 17 shooting into a home at 905 W. Pecan where a family, including an infant, were inside. A large number of bullet holes were found in the home and vehicles parked in front and officers found a large number of 7.62X39mm and .45 ACP cartridge casings were found in the front yard, indicating that rifles and handguns were used, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim offered a list of suspects that included Herrin. Neighbors reported a black car leaving the area, the affidavit states.
The mystery of the black car followed on Jan. 18 when a black Kia was found abandoned in a field northeast of Marlow; it had been reported stolen the day before in Marlow. Inside the car, investigators found a 7.62X39mm cartridge and a mask, the affidavit states. The car owner discovered that his Bluetooth information had been replaced by two other individuals’ information under the names of “Hunter” and “Isiah.”
On Jan. 19, police responded to a domestic disturbance between Cauich and his father in Marlow. After several interviews, the 15-year-old admitted to stealing the Kia and to firing shots at the Duncan home, according to the affidavit.
Cauich told investigators that Nunley was with him when he stole the car and that Nunley, Herrin and Mathis all participated in the shooting. He said he and the other two fired into the home while Mathis used Herrin’s cellphone to video the attack, the affidavit states. He said they used revolvers, semi-automatic handguns and a long gun that had been stolen in a burglary the week before. He surrendered a .38 special revolver he’d hidden at his home that he said was used in the shooting.
Investigators interviewed multiple people who had either been sent or shown the video of the incident.
Investigators did not make it clear why they choose that particular house to shoot at.
Cauich was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Detention Center. Soon after, Mathis was arrested at Marlow High School and Herrin was arrested at a Duncan home. Nunley was arrested Monday and booked into jail.
Preliminary hearing conferences have been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 19 in each case.