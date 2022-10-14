Cuffs

Arrest warrants were issued Friday for a pair of Stephens County teens accused of holding a 15-year-old Lawton girl against her will and, together, raping her.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Ty Alan Turner, 18, of Marlow, and Isaac Heath Powers, 17, of Comanche, for counts of second-degree rape, records indicate. Turner also was accused of a count of rape by instrumentation.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.