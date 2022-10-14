Arrest warrants were issued Friday for a pair of Stephens County teens accused of holding a 15-year-old Lawton girl against her will and, together, raping her.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Ty Alan Turner, 18, of Marlow, and Isaac Heath Powers, 17, of Comanche, for counts of second-degree rape, records indicate. Turner also was accused of a count of rape by instrumentation.
The teens face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the rape.
The girl filed a rape report on April 14 with Lawton Police. Detective Robert Meurent spoke with the girl on April 26.
The girl said she was staying the night with two of her friends on April 14 at a home in the 4900 block of Southeast Hardin Avenue, the warrant affidavit states. One of the girl’s older brother and his friends, Powers and Turner, came to the home and, she said, she went into the brother’s room to retrieve a vapor.
The girl told Meurant the friend’s brother told her she could have it if she performed a sex act on Powers, according to the affidavit. She said the three males blocked the door but she was able to get away to her friend’s room. She said they followed and Turner picked her up over his shoulder and took her back in the other room, throwing her on the bed.
The girl told Meurant that Turner and Powers began rubbing her chest while the other teen watched. The girl said she fled the room by jumping out the open window, but Turner caught her, threw her over his shoulder and carried her back into the bedroom, the affidavit states. She said Turner choked her until she became “dizzy” and then he and Powers took off her pants.
Warrant bonds in the amount of $50,000 were issued upon Turner and Powers’ arrests.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.