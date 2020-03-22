Lawton police made a Friday afternoon arrest of a man following a pursuit that began in Stephens County.
LPD Officer Ashleigh Lange reported an active vehicle pursuit by Stephens County law enforcement of a vehicle heading westbound on Lee Boulevard toward Northeast 45th Street around 1:30 p.m. and she responded to assist.
Emergency radio dispatchers reported the vehicle continued going into the oncoming lanes of traffic during the attempt to elude law enforcement. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a farmer’s fence in the 3000 block of East Lee Boulevard.
Officers arrived and a homeowner told them that someone was in his sunroom. According to the report, officers found a black man hiding between the wall and an appliance in the room. When the homeowner pulled out his firearm, the man fled out the back door and onto the roof where Lange and officers caught up with him and put him under arrest.
The man was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree burglary. He was also being held for Stephens County authorities regarding unspecified charges. It is unclear why Stephens County law enforcement first tried to pull the man over before he sped away towards Comanche County.