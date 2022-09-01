DUNCAN — A registered sex offender is in jail on $2.5 million bond for allegations of repeated child sexual abuse in Stephens County.
Now he’s looking at the potential of facing life behind bars.
September 1, 2022
Zane Ray Valentine, 47, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received two felony counts of lewd acts to a child under 12, after former felony convictions, records indicate. He faces a sentence of life without parole if convicted.
Investigators began looking into Valentine after a Sand Springs woman reported he’d sexually assaulted her 8-year-old daughter while she was staying in Stephens County, the probable cause affidavit states. The abuse is alleged to have happened whenever the girl was left with him while she and her boyfriend were away.
The girl told investigators Valentine would make her touch him and he would touch her inappropriately, the affidavit states. He is also accused of making the girl perform oral sex on him.
During questioning, Valentine repeatedly denied the child was left with him or that there was ever any sexual abuse, according to the affidavit. He said the couple knew he is a lifetime registered sex offender.
Valentine has two prior convictions from December 2011 in Forsyth, Mo., for forcible sodomy and lewd/indecent proposals/acts to a child, according to the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry.
Valentine returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.