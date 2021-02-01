OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephens County residents were part of a new pilot notification system designed to send reminders and links to schedule appointments for initial or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The text notification went out to about 2,400 people Thursday who were vaccinated in District 8, which includes Stephens County, said Oklahoma State Department of Health officials in a press release.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health launched a pilot text notification system Thursday to send second dose appointment updates to those who registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Scheduler Portal.
The text message is intended to help recipients schedule their second dose who didn’t receive specific instructions from their provider when they received the first dose.
The text message said, “Please book your second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine by registering and booking an appointment on the www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website.” It will come from a non-Oklahoma area code — a 1-833 number.
There were two text messages sent. The follow-up text included a website link to the Vaccine Scheduler Portal FAQs that provides more detailed instructions on how a person secures an appointment.
“Our most commonly reported issue with the vaccine portal is that some people aren’t receiving their confirmation email, or it’s going to spam,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “As with everything in the vaccine plan, we’re always looking to improve accessibility and provide more points of contact. This text alert system should help notify folks about next steps for scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.”
The text from OSDH prompted recipients to either re-register or update their registration in the Vaccine Scheduler Portal to get a new link to schedule their second dose appointment.
“If the pilot is successful, we will look into rolling it out in other communities across the state,” Reed said.
District 8 was chosen for this pilot because a significant number of people in this area had received their first dose and were available to test the system.
More information on this pilot system and how to schedule your second dose can be found in the Vaccine Scheduler Portal FAQs:
https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information/vaccine-faqs.html