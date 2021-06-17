DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is looking at seven drug-trafficking-related charges that could each potentially result in life in prison.
A woman accused of serving a role in the illegal venture is also in jail on $250,000 bond.
Alfred Walter Thompson, 41, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens Count District Court where he received six felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and another felony charge of possession of proceeds from drug activity after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Shanna Rebecca Jo Cox, 32, of Duncan, also was charged with three counts of trafficking in illegal drugs after former felony conviction.
The pair were arrested June 10 following a sting operation carried out by the Sixth District Attorney’s Office Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators made controlled drug buys from Thompson by the use of a confidential informant. Three of the drug buys on Feb. 5, Feb. 25, March 5, May 26, and June 10 included Cox who was described as the middle-mover between Thompson and the product. Well in excess of 20 grams of methamphetamine was purchased each time, according to the affidavit.
With probable cause, Thompson was searched following the June 10 sale and a black cloth bag was discovered. Inside, investigators found an additional quarter-pound of meth, digital weight scales, plastic baggies, and $6,761 in cash, the affidavit states. The money used to make the final drug buy was recovered.
Thompson has prior felony convictions in Stephens County: January 2008, distribution of a controlled substance; and August 2013, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute and for possession of a firearm, records indicate.
Cox has a prior Stephens County felony conviction from January 2013 for possession of a controlled substance.
Thompson is being held on $1 million bond. Cox and Thompson return to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 for preliminary hearing conferences.