COMANCHE — A Stephens County man is in critical condition after a deer ran in front of his motorcycle Friday, causing a collision southwest of Comanche.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Earl J. Wilson, 44, of Comanche, was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries.
Wilson was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on a southwestern Stephens County roadway when the deer ran out in front and they collided shortly after 4 p.m., Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. Wilson, who was wearing his helmet, was separated from the bike and traveled an unknown distance about 2 miles south and just under 4 miles west of Comanche.