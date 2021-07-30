MARLOW — A Wednesday afternoon shootout that turned into a manhunt south of Marlow ended with a suspect in custody. He’s being treated after being shot in the incident that began with a traffic stop.
He was the only one injured from the gunfire.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation issued an update and confirmed Matthew Davis, 38, was found in Loco later Wednesday and taken to the hospital for treatment and then released into custody of the Stephens County Detention Center on charges unrelated to the shooting. He’d been wounded during the exchange in a parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 81 and Oklahoma 7.
It began with a traffic stop shortly before 12:45 p.m. at the parking lot of 4610 U.S. 81, south of Marlow. The Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police suspected the vehicle was stolen, according to information provided by the OSBI.
Investigators said one of the three people inside had warrants. When ordered out of the car, some sort of situation happened that caused an officer to fire multiple shots. No shots were fired by the driver, who then took off in the vehicle and fled.
The two other unidentified people were interviewed at the scene and later released, according to the OSBI.
Davis’ cellphone was later tracked to a Chickasha hospital; however, he wasn’t there. He was later found at a home in Loco, a small southeastern Stephens County community south of Velma, and taken into custody without further incident.
A man and woman were arrested for allegations of harboring a fugitive and aiding and abetting. They have not been charged in court, as of Thursday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.