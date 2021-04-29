COMANCHE — Law enforcement is looking to arrest a 20-year-old Stephens County man accused of twice raping an 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.
Investigators said he’s also the suspect in another, similar, case in a different jurisdiction.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Noah Christian Smith, of Comanche, for two counts of first-degree rape (victim under the age of 14), records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than 5 years in prison.
Smith is accused of twice sexually assaulting the girl in January after meeting on Snapchat, a popular messaging app that lets users exchange pictures and videos that are meant to disappear after they’re viewed.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stephens County Sheriff’s Investigator Timothy Van conducted a forensic interview with the girl and a case worker on Tuesday. The girl said she’d asked her sister to find her a boyfriend on Snapchat in January. She and Smith began messaging each other and, she said, he told her he was 15 and a sophomore in high school. Her sister informed him the girl is 11.
The girl said that was when Smith pushed her into dating him, although they had broken up for about four days, the affidavit states. When she added him again on the social media site, she said he told her he was “gonna have sex with you either way.”
On two different occasions, Smith is accused of coming over to the girl’s home and forcibly having sex with her despite her pleas to stop. He told her to “lose the attitude,” according to the affidavit. During the encounters, she said he choked her and she complied because she feared for her life.
Where the allegations begin with social media, the investigators said it also led to Smith’s identification as a suspect.
Vann said he found Smith via his Facebook page the girl provided. According to the affidavit, a second report with similar details for sexual assault in another jurisdiction was also forwarded to the District Attorney’s office. Vann noted the two victims have physical and mental similarities.