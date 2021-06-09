COMANCHE — A 26-year-old Comanche man is wanted for allegations he raped a then 11-year-old girl in 2017.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant last week for Cory Lee Mann for the allegation of first-degree rape (victim under the age of 14), records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years in prison up to life without parole and 85 percent of the sentence must be served before eligibility for parole.
Stephens County investigators began looking into Mann following a May 25 forensic interview with the girl where she accused Mann, then around 22 years old, of molesting her between his stints in prison, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said it happened between two weeks around May 2017.
The girl said Mann had asked her to come to the shop where he was staying because he “wanted to show her something.” She said he went to the back, took off his clothes and came back, the affidavit states. The girl said she didn’t know what was happening until he pushed her down on the bed and he wouldn’t let her up. She said she told him to stop but he wouldn’t and began having sex with her.
When Mann was done, he told her not to tell anyone and to go back to bed. She said it only happened once. The girl said it happened about six months before Mann returned to prison, according to the affidavit.
Man was convicted in Stephens County District Court of felony counts of distribution of narcotics/possession of narcotics with intent to distribute in March 2015 and May 2015, according to Department of Corrections records.