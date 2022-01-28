MARLOW — An arrest warrant is outstanding for a Stephens County man accused of sex crimes against a young child.
Investigators said he never denied the accusations during a monitored phone call with the child.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Stephens County District Court for Charles Lynn Woods, 59, of Marlow, for counts of lewd acts with a minor child under 12 for first-degree rape by instrumentation of a victim under the age of 14, records indicate.
Stephens County Sheriff’s investigators received a report revealing the allegations in early December 2021. A written statement by the child was included, according to the warrant affidavit. A tape statement by the child was provided a few days later.
Investigators were present during a phone call between the child and Woods. During the call, Woods didn’t deny the allegations, the affidavit states. He was heard repeatedly saying “he was sorry” and “I didn’t mean to do anything if I ever did.”
Records indicate he has not been taken into custody, as of Thursday afternoon.