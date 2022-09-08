DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is wanted for allegations he had a gun he’s not supposed to have.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Richard Wayne Nunn Jr., 37, of Duncan, for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces between two years to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

