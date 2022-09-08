DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is wanted for allegations he had a gun he’s not supposed to have.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Richard Wayne Nunn Jr., 37, of Duncan, for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces between two years to life in prison if convicted.
The charge stems from a July 13 domestic disturbance call in Comanche. Nunn and a woman had been arguing and, she said, he threatened to shoot her dogs if she left, the warrant affidavit states. She showed them his 9mm Ruger pistol in the arm of the recliner.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy John McDevett stated he seized the weapon due to Nunn’s prior Stephens County convictions, the affidavit states. Nunn is not allowed to own a gun as condition for his probation/parole.
Nunn has prior felony convictions from December 2015 for child abuse, distribution of controlled dangerous substances/possession with intent, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.