DUNCAN — A 23-year-old Duncan man will serve seven years in prison and become a registered sex offender upon release after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger sentenced David Ryan Keely on Monday to serve a 20-year prison sentence with all but the first seven years suspended, records indicate. He also will serve no less than three years on the sex offenders registration and will have no computers or internet allowed while on supervised probation.