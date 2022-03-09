OKLAHOMA CITY — A 66-year-old Stephens County man was sentenced to serve life in federal prison last week.
Lawrence Loftis Jr., of Ratliff City, was ordered to serve the remainder of his life behind bars, according to the U.S. Western District Court. He was found guilty following a four-day trial of a charge of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years old.
The jury found Loftis guilty in August 2021 after nearly a week of testimony from the child victim and from another victim who claimed to have been sexually abused by Loftis for many years as a child.
Loftis was investigated after the child complained of being raped by Loftis “several times” and that someone walked in on them at one point, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During questioning by investigators, Loftis admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the child, including showing pornographic magazines, according to investigators. However, he denied raping the girl.
Originally charged in Stephens County and held on $250,000 bond, Loftis’ cases was bumped to the federal court in May 2021 after the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals ruling that crimes committed in the entirety of the City of Duncan out to West 42nd Street as well as other portions of Stephens County are under federal jurisdiction due to being part of the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation lands.
Crimes allegedly committed by Native Americans or having Native American victims also were included in that ruling.
Loftis is identified as Native American. His was the first case in the Western District of Oklahoma tried as a result of the historic U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
That decision was a result of the July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of McGirt v. Oklahoma. With a 5-4 decision, the court ruled crimes committed by Native Americans and/or against Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek reservation must fall under federal jurisdiction. The ruling includes reservation lands for all Five Civilized Tribes: Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee-Creek and Seminole.