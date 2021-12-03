DUNCAN — A 26-year-old Stephens County man has been bound over for the April 2022 jury trial docket for allegations he raped a then-11-year-old girl in 2017.
On Wednesday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger bound Cory Lee Mann, of Comanche, over for trial after he pleaded not guilty to a felony count of first-degree rape (victim under the age of 14), records indicate.
The crime is punishable by between five years in prison up to life without parole and 85 percent of the sentence must be served before eligibility for parole.
Stephens County investigators began looking into Mann following a May 25 forensic interview with the girl where she accused Mann, around 22 years old at the time of the allegations, of molesting her between his stints in prison, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said it happened between two weeks around May 2017.
The girl described an incident where she’d come to his shop and he took off his clothes, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl said she didn’t know what was happening until he pushed her down on the bed and he wouldn’t let her up. She said he began having sex with her despite her protestations.
Mann told her not to tell anyone and to go back to bed, the affidavit states. She said it only happened once and it was about six months before Mann returned to prison.
Mann has been convicted in Stephens County District Court of felony counts of distribution of narcotics/possession of narcotics with intent to distribute in March 2015 and May 2015, according to Department of Corrections records.
After making his initial court appearance on June 4, Mann has been held in the Stephens County Detention Center on $400,000 bond.
He returns to court at 9 a.m. for the felony docket call and is scheduled to face a jury at 9 a.m. April 18, 2022.