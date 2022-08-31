DUNCAN — A 47-year-old Comanche man who pleaded guilty in July to four counts of having a sexual relationship with a teen has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger sentenced Richard Lee Mann to 10-year sentences with seven years to serve and three years suspended for each of four charges following a jury trial, records indicate. Due to the nature of the crime, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

