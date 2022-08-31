DUNCAN — A 47-year-old Comanche man who pleaded guilty in July to four counts of having a sexual relationship with a teen has been sentenced.
On Tuesday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger sentenced Richard Lee Mann to 10-year sentences with seven years to serve and three years suspended for each of four charges following a jury trial, records indicate. Due to the nature of the crime, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole.
Following release, Mann will be under two years of Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.
Mann had been slated to begin a non-jury trial on July 20. His plea accepts guilt for an illicit relationship with the teen girl.
Originally, Mann told investigators the girl enticed him and prompted the sexual relationship, according to the probable cause affidavit. He also blamed alcohol and, again, the girl’s intentions with the fourth court, according to investigators.
A charge that Mann tried to prevent a witness from testifying was dismissed in December 2021, records indicate. He’d been accused of writing letters from jail and calling witnesses in an effort to get them to not testify against him. Intercepted letters from him and recorded phone calls were used as evidence against him.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.