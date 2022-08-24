DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $500,000 bond after Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) discovered he was a source of child pornography.
Investigators said he admitted an attraction to young teens but claimed he never molested anyone.
Eldon Levi McAdams, 50, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and the violation of computer crimes act, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and due to the nature of the charge, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration of parole.
The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation began Jan. 26 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a CyberTip, according to the probable cause affidavit. Information was received from a social media platform that a user had uploaded suspected child sexual abuse material The IP address was associated with a residence located at 305 Walnut Avenue in Comanche where McAdams lives, according to the OSBI.
A search warrant was served Aug. 17 at the home. When McAdam’s electronics were examined, photos and videos containing images of a young teen girl and of a 10-year-old boy and girl in a sexual situation were found, the affidavit states.
Investigators stated McAdams confessed to downloading the files multiple times in the past year. McAdams also told investigators “he was attracted to young girls between ages 12-17-years-old” but claimed “never molested any children any time in his life,” according to the affidavit.
He was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail.
McAdams returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.