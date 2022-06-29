COMANCHE — A driver pinned inside his vehicle following a wreck, first with a mailbox and then with a tree, is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.
Ashton C. Powell, 24, of Duncan, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital and transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Powell was driving a GMC vehicle northbound on Comanche Lake Road shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday when he went off the roadway to the right and struck a mailbox, Trooper Amy Bell reported. The GMC reentered the roadway, went back over the center line and then overcorrected before going off the roadway to the right and struck a tree about 4 miles east of Comanche.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pinned inside the vehicle before being freed by Comanche volunteer firefighters, the report states.
Both, Powell’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation, Bell reported.