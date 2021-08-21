OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal jury found a 65-year-old Stephens County man guilty of child sex abuse after being remanded to federal court due to a historic Supreme Court ruling.
Lawrence Loftis Jr., 65, of Ratliff City, was found guilty on Thursday in U.S. Western District Court of a charge of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years old.
The jury made its decision following four days of testimony from witnesses, the child victim and from another victim who who claimed to have been sexually abused by Loftis for many years as a child.
Loftis was originally charged in Stephens County District Court in March 2020 with a felony count of child sexual abuse of a child under 12, records indicate.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating Loftis after the child complained of being raped by Loftis “several times” and that someone walked in on them at one point, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Loftis admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the child, including showing pornographic magazines, but denied rape occurred, according to investigators.
After being held on $250,000 bond, Loftis’ case was removed from the Stephens County court in May due to the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals ruling that crimes committed in the entirety of the City of Duncan out to West 42nd Street as well as other portions of Stephens County are under federal jurisdiction due to being part of the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation lands. Crimes allegedly committed by Native Americans or having Native American victims were also included in that ruling.
Loftis is identified as Native American.
The ruling stems from the historic July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of McGirt v. Oklahoma. With a 5-4 decision, the court ruled crimes committed by Native Americans and/or against Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek reservation must fall under federal jurisdiction. The ruling includes reservation lands for all Five Civilized Tribes: Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee-Creek and Seminole.
Loftis’ sentencing is set to be determined within the next 90 days.