DUNCAN — A Stephens County man has been acquitted for holding his elderly grandmother captive and of continually beating her while saying he’s “a devil worshiper” in May 2020.
Tanner James Nelson Jr., 29, of Comanche, made his initial appearance May 4, 2020, in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, he faces between 20 years to life in prison for the kidnapping charge and four years to life for the assault.
Questions about his mental fitness have continued Nelson’s case in the last two years, and on May 11, he was acquitted of the charges “on the grounds of mental illness” and ordered into a post-acquittal psychiatric evaluation, records indicate.
A May 1, 2020, welfare check call by a Stephens County sheriff’s deputy led to the discovery of events. Nelson’s mother had warned investigators she believed her son was assaulting his grandmother.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived to the home in Comanche to find Nelson sitting on the couch and his “visibly upset” grandmother suffering a cut on her nose and sitting in a chair, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said he threw a beer bottle at her the night before.
The grandmother hesitated to answer if Nelson was hitting her. She told the deputy she didn’t want her grandson to go to jail, she wanted him to get help, the affidavit states. The grandmother relayed that Nelson suffers from mental illness and she wanted him back into a facility for treatment.
The woman had obvious bruising to her arm, neck, upper arm, back of the head and back. She relented and told investigators Nelson had been beating her for about six hours that day as well as through the night, waking her with his yelling, according to the affidavit.
The woman said her much-larger grandson caused her to believe she was going to die. She said he told her he was “a devil worshipper and was beating her because she is Christian,” and that she was stealing his mind, the affidavit states.
Nelson had been in trouble for threatening his grandparents and stabbing a woman in October 2015. Neither they nor the woman wanted to press charges.
Nelson has prior felony convictions from Stephens County: April 2016, endeavoring to perform an act of violence and battery with a dangerous weapon, and April 2017, aggravated assault and battery, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Nelson returns to court at 9 a.m. June 28 following the mental health evaluation.