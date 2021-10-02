COMANCHE — A Stephens County man is wanted for allegations he tried to run his girlfriend over with his truck.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Heath Ralls, 49, of Comanche, for an allegation of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Law enforcement become acquainted with Ralls on July 10. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Picazo was sent to Ralls’ house after his girlfriend called 911.
She told Picazo there’d been an argument and Ralls escalated things by throwing rocks at her and telling her to leave. She said none hit her. When she began running down the road away from him, she said he got into his truck and chased her and tried to run her down, the affidavit states. She made it to a neighbor’s house but was almost struck by the truck, she said. She hid in the garage.
When Deputy Ronald Pruitt spoke with Ralls and asked if he knew why investigators were at the home, he replied, “Probably because I have been arguing with my girlfriend,” according to the affidavit. He said their argument was over her infidelity.
Ralls said the woman became hysterical when he wouldn’t take her to the other man and began running away. He said he first tried to catch up to her on his bike, but it was too hot, so he got in his truck to stop her.
According to the affidavit, when truck tracks through the yard were pointed out by the deputy, Ralls admitted he “may have drove a little crazy” but denied trying to hit the woman.