DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is accused of assaulting his wife with a gun in front of their 10-month-old child.
Shawn Douglas Tate, 26, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, child neglect and kidnapping, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, records indicate. The child neglect count is punishable by up to life in prison.
The charges stem from a June 30 incident where a 911 call from a woman warranted an investigation. She called while “crying on the phone and was saying things like ‘my husband didn’t hit me’ before hanging up, the probable cause affidavit states. The dispatcher called the number back and a man responded he “didn’t do anything” and that he would be home soon, according to Stephens County Sheriff’s Investigator Timothy Vann.
It was later learned the man was Tate.
Comanche Police received a call around the same time from the woman’s mother. When officers responded, they realized Tate “had been abusing” the woman and arrested him, the affidavit states.
The woman said Tate had thrown a pearl handled .22 caliber gun he pointed at her and threatened to kill her with out of his truck window near 58th Street and Seminole Road, Vann stated. Soon after, police recovered the revolver, according to the affidavit.
The woman said they were taking the 10-month-old to UrgentMed because he was sick and while going to get medicine, Tate became angry, stopped at the Stephens County Courthouse and demanded she get out, the affidavit states. She refused to let him take the child and that’s when, she said, he told her to call her mother. She did and told her what was going on.
After realizing the mother-in-law was going to call the police, she said Tate hit her in the left arm, left the courthouse and pulled the revolver from under his seat before pointing it at her, according to the affidavit. She said he told her “I don’t want to but I have to kill you,” Vann stated.
Tate turned off his phone. She said he told her, “that if police can’t track him, they can’t find her body,” the affidavit states. He changed his mind and threw the gun out into the grass where it was later recovered, she said.
Held on $100,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the witnesses, Tate returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.