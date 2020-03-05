DUNCAN — A 63 year old Ratliff City man is in jail after he is accused of repeatedly raping a child under the age of 12.
Lawrence Loftis Jr. made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of child sexual abuse — child under 12, records indicate.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating Loftis after the unidentified child, who is now in Child Protective Services, complained of being raped by Loftis “several times” and that someone walked in on them at one point, the affidavit states.
During an interview with investigators, Loftis admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the child, including showing pornographic magazines, but denied rape occurred, according to the affidavit.
Held on $250,000 bond, Loftis returns to court at 9 a.m. March 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.