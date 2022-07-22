Cuffs

DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail for allegations of kidnapping his girlfriend who already suffers with heart issues, as well as of assaulting and threatening her with a knife.

J.T. Rich, 30, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a trio of felony charges: kidnapping, domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse, assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

