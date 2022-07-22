DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail for allegations of kidnapping his girlfriend who already suffers with heart issues, as well as of assaulting and threatening her with a knife.
J.T. Rich, 30, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a trio of felony charges: kidnapping, domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse, assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Rich was arrested walking in the area of Ash Street and Oklahoma 53 near Comanche on July 14 following the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Comanche Police Chief Bill Straily stated he was called to an apartment regarding an assault with a knife and spoke with Rich’s girlfriend. She said Rich had her take him to several different places and drop him off. She would then receive text messages to or calls telling her to pick him up “or he would destroy her property,” the affidavit states. She said he was verbally abusive to her while she drove him.
At one point, after Rich told her to leave and she tried, she said he threw her heart monitor against the door and took her keys out of the vehicle ignition before throwing them into a wooded area. Rich then made her retrieve the keys, according to the affidavit. He later walked off but began texting her to pick him up from the liquor store.
When the girlfriend arrived, she said he took the keys and forced her into the passenger seat before taking the wheel and driving off. The threats continued, she said. Rich told her that he was going to drive until the car ran out of gas and then was going to slash the tires and leave her behind, the affidavit states. She told Straily she was waiting for him to slow down so she could jump out, but he never slowed down enough.
The woman said Rich shoved her head into the passenger window glass and put a gun near her face close enough she suffered a small cut to the forehead, according to the affidavit. When she asked to take her heart medicine because it was beating fast, she said he made her use her heart monitor to prove she wasn’t lying, Straily stated.
Eventually, Rich took the car to a car wash and demanded the girlfriend give him money, she said. At first frozen with fear after telling Rich to leave, the woman said she climbed into the driver’s seat and fled when he was out of the car, the affidavit states.
Rich has a prior conviction for assault causes bodily injury to a family member in Denton County, Texas, from May 2019, records indicate.
With his initial appearance terminated for lack of an attorney, Rich is being held on no bond.