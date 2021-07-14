DUNCAN — A 27-year-old Stephens County man is in jail after a 13-year-old girl told investigators about his indecent proposal made while in the nude.
Rodrick Earl Harris Jr., 27, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony count of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 to 20 years in prison.
Harris is accused of exposing himself and making the proposition last Thursday night at his home.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl said she’d gone over to Harris’ house with his ex-girlfriend and they were all playing X-box together. He told the ex-girlfriend to go to bed because she looked tired. She said he stayed in the living room for about an hour before going to his bedroom while the girl continued playing video games.
She said he returned from his room naked and walked to the bathroom on the other side of the living room, the affidavit states. He walked to where she was on the couch while smoking a cigarette and, she said, he touched her calf and asked her if she wanted a sexual encounter. Then, she said, he asked her if she wanted to join him and the woman in his bedroom.
The girl told investigators she responded that she was 13 years old and “didn’t want anything to do with him,” according to the affidavit. That’s when the woman came into the living room and pointed at Harris while asking him why he was naked.
The woman and the girl left with Harris yelling at them from the front door. She also had text messages with Harris where he admitted to the incident.
Harris told investigators of drinking with a friend at his home, talking with his ex-girlfriend on the phone and waking up in the morning to find his cabinet ripped from the bedroom wall.
Harris, who is being held on $100,000 bond and with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses, returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference.