DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is free on $50,000 bond after he was charged with hitting his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son with a metal chain necklace.
Dakota Ray Solie, 32, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and/or fine between $500 to $5,000.
Duncan Police Investigator Leslie Richardson stated a call from Kingfisher County Sheriff’s office on March 14 kicked off the investigation. The boy’s stepmother called to report suspected abuse by Solie while at his mother’s house in Stephens County.
After a mark was seen on the boy’s top part of his shoulder, he told his father and stepmother Solie hit him with a metal chain necklace because he’d accidentally hit Solie’s daughter on the ankle while playing, the probable cause affidavit states. DHS also was notified about the allegation.
Solie spoke with Richardson and admitted to hitting the boy in the back with the chain, according to the affidavit. He said immediately after he felt bad for it and told the boy he was sorry and he was wrong for hitting him, Solis stated.
On April 3, Solie admitted to the incident during a protective order hearing involving him and the boy’s father, the affidavit states.
Free on $50,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses, Solie returns to court at 9 am. June 22 for his preliminary hearing conference.