COMANCHE — A 35-year-old Stephens County man is behind bars on $60,000 bond, accused of attacking on his wife.
Investigators were told he yelled, “I should have killed you a long time ago” but couldn’t because he loved her.
Brian William Keil Sr., of Comanche, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony robbery by force or fear count and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A report of a possible homicide sent Comanche police to Keil’s home, 712 Ash, shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 23. According to the probable cause affidavit, Keil’s 10-year-old son went to get help and ran to a friend’s home about three blocks away. One of the friend’s parents made the 911 call and relayed the boy’s message “that he thinks his father … had killed his mother …”
Keil greeted police at the home and said there’d been an argument with his wife. Officer Rylan Brammer noted he smelled of alcohol, the affidavit states. He said his wife had left to find the boy. She returned with the boy and spoke with police.
Brammer said she was “crying hysterically” and told of the argument. She said Keil had come home and had been drinking and became argumentative. That happens, she said, before he “became violent as he does when he gets intoxicated,” according to the affidavit. She claimed the violence went from audible to physical by grabbing her wrists and pinning her to the bed. She yelled for the boy to run get help.
Keil realized the boy ran and followed. That’s when a dash was made for her cellphone. According to the affidavit, he shoved her down on the ground and into the furniture before calling her demeaning names and saying, “I should’ve killed you a long time ago.” He claimed the only reason he hadn’t is because he loved her. He then took her phone and left the room, she said.
When Keil went out of the house, she found the phone on the dryer and she left to go find her son.
The woman didn’t need medical treatment but complained of a sore neck from prior injuries. When asked if she thought he would try to kill her, she replied she did due to their violent past, the affidavit states. He’d tried to strangle her about 10 years ago, she claimed.
Investigators said Keil denied her accusations. He was arrested and booked into jail.
Held on $60,000 bond and with the stipulation he have not contact with the victims/witnesses and no intoxicants, Keil returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference.