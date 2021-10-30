COMANCHE — A Stephens County man is in jail for allegations he left a dozen puppies and two adult dogs in conditions that left them malnourished and one of the puppies dead.
Matthew Brett Stephens, 32, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals, records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
The charge stems from a visit by Stephens County Deputies on Thursday for an animal welfare check at Stephens’ home near Comanche.
Deputy Brad Jenkins said he saw multiple puppies between 8 and 15 weeks old. Some looked malnourished and one puppy was found dead. Some of the puppies looked emaciated, Jenkins said.
Stephens told Jenkins he’d been planning to take the dogs to the shelter in early November, the affidavit states. He said a neighbor called and told him about the puppies attacking the one but he didn’t leave work to check on them, the affidavit states.
“Based on my training and experience, young puppies would not attack and kill another sibling and eat them unless they are severely malnourished and desperate for food,” Jenkins said.
Stephens said he would sign over the animals to the Humane Society, according to the affidavit.
Eleven surviving puppies were taken to the shelter and four adult dogs were fed and watered until volunteers could get them.
Stephens, who is being held on $40,000 bond with the order he have no animals, returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.