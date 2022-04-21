DUNCAN — A Stephens County jury found a 68-year-old Duncan man guilty of raping one young girl as well as other lewd acts with her another.
For the rape, the jury recommended he spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Michael Ray Riddles Sr. was found guilty Wednesday in Stephens County District Court to a felony charge of first-degree rape as well as two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12, records indicate. His trial began Monday.
As well as recommending he serve life in prison for the rape count, the jury also recommended he serve another 25 years in prison for each lewd acts count.
Duncan police began investigating Riddles in May 2021 after another 13-year-old girl told a school staff member he’d made inappropriate advances toward her and the second 13-year-old girl.
The second girl told investigators between the fall of 2018 through the spring of 2020, “Uncle Mike” Riddles had made several instances of sexual contact, including intercourse on multiple occasions, the probable cause affidavit states. She also told of inappropriate conduct between him and the girls.
Riddles confirmed several parts of the girl’s statement and investigators learned of more corroborating evidence during a search of his home, according to the affidavit.
Riddles has been held on $500,000 bond since being charged in May 2021.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Riddles will be sentenced by District Judge Ken Graham during a June 9 hearing, records indicate.