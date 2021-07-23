DUNCAN — A Stephens County Detention Center officer is accused of sexually touching a teen in custody as well as for supplying him cigarettes.
Investigators said she told them she felt bad for the teen and “wanted to help him”.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Stephens County District Court for Almeda Faye Emerick, a.k.a., Almeda Faye Eakins, 39, of Loco, for sexual battery as well as a misdemeanor count of bringing contraband into jail, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Perkins began investigating Eakins on April 14 after Jail Administrator Javier Martinez provided the 16-year-old inmate’s written statement that he’d had sexual contact with her “on numerous occasions” and she’d brought him cigarettes during his stay since November 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit. She began working at the jail in October 2020.
Perkins spoke with Eakins, who initially denied there’d been sexual contact. She later said that over a three-week period, they’d become involved sexually because she was “feeling bad” for him and “wanted to help him,” the affidavit states. She said there were numerous incidents of kissing and touching and, according to Perkins, admitted to bringing the teen cigarettes at least twice.
“Emerick stated she knew what she had done was wrong,” Perkins stated.