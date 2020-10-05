DUNCAN — The Stephens County Republican Party Executive Committee has voted unanimously to cancel the annual Stephens County GOP Chili Cook-off, which was scheduled on Halloween this year.
The popular free event has been held annually for 19 years at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan and annually draws 1,000 people. Featuring 30 plus local politicos, business people and non-profits cooking chili, the event has become a staple in Stephens County.
Leon Farris, Chairman of the Stephens County Republican Party released this statement:
“It was a difficult decision to cancel, because we know many area voters get important information at the event and get to interact with local and statewide elected officials, but we believe the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area made holding the event inappropriate. The health and safety of our fellow citizens is of foremost importance to us. That’s why we canceled. We do plan to hold a scaled down ‘parking lot’ event at our headquarters in Elk Plaza that will allow for more social distancing, have a drive up feature so voters will still be able to get information before they go to the polls. As soon as more details become available on that event, they will be announced."
The Stephens County Republican Party’s headquarters is located in Elk Plaza in Duncan. Sample ballots for the general election, Trump merchandise, information on the judicial retention ballot and state questions, along with signs for local candidates are available. The headquarters is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email leon@wpmonline.com for information.