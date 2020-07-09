DUNCAN — The Stephens County Republican Party has canceled its Fish Fry fundraiser. The event was scheduled for July 18 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, our GOP county Executive Committee believed it was prudent to cancel this year’s event. We want to be responsible toward our community and the health of those who attend the Fish Fry and that is why we canceled,” said Leon Farris, chairman for the Stephens County GOP. “We had already planned to initiate protocols of social distancing, the taking of temperature before entrance into the arena and limiting the number of people handling food, but with the recent spike in COVID-19 positive testing in the state, we believed the timing of having the event was not right.”
Farris said the GOP Fish Fry will be back in 2021 and they hope to have Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell as the keynote speaker.
Farris also said the Stephens County Republican Party headquarters will open in Elk Plaza on Aug. 8.
“We will be in the old Payne Jewelry location. We invite voters to come by and pick up campaign materials and signs,” Farris said.