DUNCAN — The four-day Stephens County Fair opens today at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th Street, Duncan.
The fair is scheduled through Saturday, giving youth a chance to display their livestock skills, while giving both youth and adults a chance to compete in multiple categories in open class textiles, household science, and arts and crafts. Fair organizers said that art categories will include painting, drawings and mixed media, as well as photography.
A carnival will be open from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Today’s schedule includes entries being accepted from 4-7 p.m. in OHCE, 4-H, horticulture, textiles and sciences.
The remainder of the week includes:
Thursday: Judging of exhibits, 8 a.m.-noon. Fair exhibits and trade show open 1-9 p.m. Crochet-a-chain contest, 6-8 p.m. Livestock entries will be accepted.
Friday: Exhibits and trade show, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Rabbit show, 4 p.m.; poultry show, begins 6 p.m. Tractor driving contest, 9 a.m. Farmhand Olympics, noon.
Saturday: Exhibit and trade show opens 9:30 a.m. Swine show, 8 a.m.; cattle show, 10 a.m.; goat show at 10 a.m., followed by sheep show. Other events include a pedal tractor pull, 10 a.m.; and free gospel singing, 3-5 p.m.