DUNCAN — The four-day Stephens County Fair opens today at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th Street, Duncan.

The fair is scheduled through Saturday, giving youth a chance to display their livestock skills, while giving both youth and adults a chance to compete in multiple categories in open class textiles, household science, and arts and crafts. Fair organizers said that art categories will include painting, drawings and mixed media, as well as photography.

