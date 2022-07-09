DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman was jailed after being accused of trying to strangle her mother.
Shayla Danielle Gosnell, 32, of Comanche, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000, and threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate.
Gosnell was arrested Tuesday night following the incident near Comanche. Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Jenkins stated he was called to the home and spoke with Gosnell’s mother.
The woman said she was in her bedroom watching videos on her phone when Gosnell came rushing into the room, yelling and screaming, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said her daughter threatened to “slit her throat” before jumping on top of her, pinning her to the bed and choking her before letting go, Jenkins stated. Next, she said she scratched and punched her face.
While talking with the mother, Gosnell rushed out of her trailer house in the front yard and was yelling and screaming, Jenkins stated. She told the deputy, “I won’t let my mom steal my kid so I popped the tire on her car … I stabbed the tire on the car so my mom can’t take my kid on vacation with her,” the affidavit states.
Jenkins noticed red, irritated skin on the mother’s neck and arrested Gosnell for domestic assault, according to the affidavit.
Held on $25,000 bond with the stipulation to have no contact with the state’s witness, Gosnell returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.