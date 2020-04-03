DUNCAN — The Stephens County Board of County Commissioners will be meeting at a new location beginning April 13.
The weekly meetings will take place at 9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in the Territory Hall Conference Building, 2002 S. 13th Street, according to Jenny Moore, Stephens County Clerk. Meetings beginning at 9:30 a.m. will continue until county business is completed.
The Board has met in the Stephens County Courthouse Commissioners board room at the county courthouse.
The new location will apply to all meetings until further notice, according to Moore.