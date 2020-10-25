Lonnie Estes, Empire, is the Independent candidate for the Stephens County District 2 commissioner seat.
Estes, a lifelong Republican who served previously as District 2 commissioner, has served as a volunteer firefighter with the Empire Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years. He also was a volunteer reserve deputy with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department for two years, before going full-time in 2016 and earning promotion to the rank of patrol sergeant. That background makes Estes pro-law enforcement, he said.
He said he believes he has the ability to work with other elected officials, as well as the constituents of District 2, to find the best possible solutions to problems that face the county and its residents. His goals include continuing to support and make improvements to the Stephens County Fairgrounds, saying that work will make the venue more enticing for current and future events.
Estes said he is pro-Second Amendment and will support any measure needed to ensure the rights of all citizens. As a long-time Republican, he said he switched his political affiliation to Independent to ensure every citizen in Stephens County is allowed to vote.
He and his wife have two sons and are members of Empire Baptist Church.
Additional information is available on Facebook at: Lonnie L. Estes for Stephens County Commissioner District #2.