Todd Churchman, Duncan, is seeking a new four-year term as the Stephens County commissioner for District 2.
Churchman, a Republican, has owned B&T Paving for 29 years. He said his experience as commissioner, coupled with past tenures on the Stephens County Excise Board and Stephens County Fair Board, will allow him to ensure county tax dollars are used wisely. His experience also has allowed him to guide construction of bridges and resurfacing roads throughout his district.
“I am asking for your vote on June 30,” he said. “Eight years as District 2 commissioner has given me complete understanding of how to budget and maintain available funds.”
Churchman and his wife have six children. He is a member of Countryside Baptist Church.
Additional information is available by calling (580) 467-6966.