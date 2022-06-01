Traffic patterns around Central Plaza will be restricted this week as construction continues on a project to convert the former Sears store on the west end of the mall into work space for military defense contractors.
Weather permitting, steel beams are slated to arrive today, said officials with Smith & Pickel Construction, project manager for the conversion work on what is known as FISTA 1.
FISTA Director James Taylor said the arrival of those steel beams will mark the continuing progress that is underway inside FISTA 1, although residents also can see some work on the north side of the building’s main entrance, where a new sign will be erected.
Taylor said arrangements must be made to erect the steel in the design of that north face, which will require traffic to the west end of Central Plaza to be rerouted for seven to 10 days, beginning this week. Traffic barriers will be placed at the Southwest 4th Street entrance into Central Plaza and along the street in front of FISTA 1 (Sears’ north entrance) from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each workday.
The remainder of the traffic areas around Central Plaza will not be affected, officials said. Central Plaza security will be patrolling this work area, as well as the entire mall, on a 24-hour basis.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this phase of construction and apologize for any inconvenience this traffic restriction may cause,” Taylor said.
Continuing work will mean additional traffic closures in the future, he said, adding the next traffic restriction will involve the construction and installation of security fencing along the west and south side of FISTA 1.
The work is taking place under what the FISTA Development Trust Authority has said is the first of a multi-phase buildout of vacant retail space into office/work space for military defense contractors associated with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Phase I will include security, defense contractor and administrative offices, a conference center, the north face of the FISTA I, the security fence and Welcome Center. Additional construction phases will progress as funding — to include state and federal sources — becomes available for that work.