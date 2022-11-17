When you entered the Life Ready Center Wednesday morning, the site of a woman in a crimson cape offered a subconscious thought: she’s who you want to talk to.
Especially if it’s about Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day at the former Tomlinson campus. Once she builds up a head of steam, it’s easy to believe there’s excitement for this generation being ready for the future.
Wednesday’s event offered eight different stations for Lawton Public School middle school students to learn about Life Ready Center and Great Plains Tech Center directed Pre-Engineering Academy and other programs available at the Life Ready Center and Great Plains Tech Center.
The cape-clad Cole told what all was going on in the different stations on the tour. With STEAM as an abbreviation for science, technology, the arts and mathematics, the Life Ready Center is the right place to start for students with a wide array of interests, she said.
“We have eight different sessions going on,” she said. “We’re recruiting through all our programs.”
Among the flight simulators and digital image creation stations, a bevy of students from across the school district worked diligently at the tasks before them.
Cole, a pre-engineering teacher at Great Plains Tech Center and the Life Ready Center, said the drone station offered students opportunity to learn about this ever-advancing technology.
“Drones are something that effects every program we have,” she said.
As another student used his tablet controls to maneuver a small black drone into and through an orange plastic ring, MacArthur Middle School ninth-grader Xavier Hisaiah eyed the manuavers with wonder. He looked forward to testing out the drone challenge for himself.
Cole said the drone program is part of a wide-scale network of technological learning throughout Lawton Public Schools, as well as with Great Plains Tech Center, Cameron University and the FISTA Innovation Park.
FISTA Executive Director James Taylor told The Constitution this community connectivity is intended to help the Lawton area prepare as drone technological innovations continue to flourish, especially in connection with Fort Sill.
On Saturday, FISTA is presenting the Lawton FPS (first-person-view) Invitational Drone Races, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the FISTA II location in the former Dillard’s store at Central Plaza.
Cole said it offers her students a chance to see drones maneuvered by the pros. It is hoped to open eyes and interests, much like Wednesday’s activities.
The benefits of this type of learning were exemplified as Eisenhower High School senior Hanna Chavez and her service dog, the 3-year-old Gus, a Labrador/Dachshund-mix, led a group of middle schoolers to their next station.
Cole said Chavez has autism. After going through the pre-engineering courses at Life Ready Center, this year the senior is involved in marketing.
“She stepped out of her comfort zone,” Cole said. “She’s become a real leader for us.”
Instilling confidence in the next generation as they face the expanding technology before them is a key for teachers, Cole said. Focusing on renewable energies in her pre-engineering section, the teacher was excited to get to the KidWind wind turbine station.
KidWind instructor Kathy Jackson donned the safety gear workers wear to rappel up and down the turbines to make repairs. Student eyes perked up as she mentioned the emergency parachute contained.
Then it was onto the hands-on portion.
Eisenhower Middle School eighth grader Anthony Rodriguez focused on his paper plate as he cut the shape for his windmill fans. When finished, he would join the line to wait his turn to see how the cut fares in the face of wind from an electrical fan.
Alonzo Simpson, an eighth-grader at Central Middle School, took his turn with the miniature turbine. His blades caught the wind but, after taking them out for a spin, he removed them. He’d figured out the adjustments he wanted to make so he could give it a second go.
Seeing learning in action, Cole said this is what it’s all about for a teacher. It’s a gift she appreciates more each day.
“As a 31-year, 32 in January, veteran teacher, I love going to work every day,” she said.
Cole explained the cape. It ties in with the Life Ready Center and being able to offer opportunities for all of Lawton’s students.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said, “and I get to wear a cape, even when it’s not special days.”